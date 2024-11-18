Goodboy Galaxy has Cut Ties With First Press Games

Goodboy Galaxy is a wonderful Metroidvania built for the original Gameboy Advance Hardware. The developers released a demo for fans to try before backing the Kickstarter, as well as future orders. All of which would be fulfilled by First Press Games. However, upon release one of the developers: Rik was flooded with Twitter posts. Each asking him to help them get in contact with First Press Games. It seems that the situation has now come to a head.

Despite being built for the Gameboy Advance, Goodboy Galaxy can be played on several devices. A PC, Switch, Steam Deck, Phone, and an original GBA. It’s a charming and unique tale with interesting challenges and quirky characters. It is a real shame that the distribution methods and poor communication of First Press Games started to overshadow that so quickly. Rik, the lead developer, shared that the ties were being cut between the Goodboy Galaxy team and First Press Games.

Important: We have terminated our contract with @FirstPressGames pic.twitter.com/37kw4gzTn8 — Rik – Goodboy Galaxy OUT NOW on Steam! (@hot_pengu) November 18, 2024

Rik even went on to state that First Press Games does not respect the wishes of the team. They continue to distribute the game despite not having permission to do so. It’s a pity that such a stunning game had to have its release marred by the unprofessional business practices of First Press Games. Who failed to communicate with customers and hurt the community in the process. There are now more people hesitant to back Kickstarter campaigns or support Indie developers than there were before.

And yet a new Gameboy Advance game on an original cart is very special. Rik has said that they will ensure they fulfill all Kickstarter pledges without First Press Game’s involvement. So If you are comfortable doing so it is still a good idea to support Indie developers where possible. It’s awesome that Goodboy Galaxy will still go out to backers despite this hiccup.

If you’re curious about Gameboy Advance games that are still worth playing click here. If you’d like to find out more about Goodboy Galaxy click here. The demo is still available and well worth playing!