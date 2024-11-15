Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Developer Gets Credits Partially Removed By Rockstar?

As we’ve noted many times over the last two years or so, there have been multiple big-name releases across numerous developers and publishers in the gaming space that haven’t been good. Whether it was entirely new games, or remasters/remakes of old-school classics, there have been a lot of “half-baked” efforts to get players to buy certain titles, and gamers are tired of these “efforts.” The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was one such title that raised a lot of gamers’ ire. If you don’t recall, this was a true updated collection of the first three entries of the series, and many were excited to partake in the madness within.

However, upon getting the trilogy, people learned really quickly that it was a bug-filled mess that didn’t feel upgraded in any meaningful way. Now, your first instinct would be to blame Rockstar Games, as this was the company’s “baby.” However, not unlike many other remasters of this kind, the company delegated it to another developer: Grove Street Games. They were the ones who brought it to modern consoles, and thus, it’s fair to be angry at them.

Fast forward three years, and a really odd thing happened that made the head of Grove Street Games angry. Specifically, a new update for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy arrived this week, and it fixed plenty of issues that the game has had since its release in 2021. We’re talking big changes to the game’s visuals, gameplay, and overall quality. The irony was that it seemed another team was brought in to help make these changes.

Then, when you go to the start screen for the title, you’ll find that Grove Street Games aren’t visible on it anymore, and that’s what sent the company head through the roof on Twitter:

Speaking entire hypothetically: It's a dick move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players' hands for years. — Thomas Williamson (@TSWilliamson) November 14, 2024

Now, to be clear, Grove Street Games is still featured in the ending game credits for the titles. However, on the front screen, the company isn’t named, which is a huge blow. Plus, if he’s right about the company doing many of the bug fixes that were featured in this update and that Rockstar Games was keeping it out of players’ hands, you have to wonder what led to that.

All this goes to show that even the legendary developers that are known for quality screw up every once in a while, and this trilogy as a whole was a screwup from start to finish.

Hopefully, no such issues occur with Rockstar’s upcoming title.