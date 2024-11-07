Rockstar Is Still Committed To Grand Theft Auto 6’s Release In Fall 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled for release in Fall 2025.

As reported by RockstarIntel, Take-Two Interactive confirmed this in the latest quarterly earnings report with their stockholders.

Now, we want you to notice how often we have reported this exact same news, every few months, from communications that Take-Two Interactive gave to their stockholders. We reported this same piece of news last:

February 2024

August 2024

September 2024

And we obviously missed a quarter there. Since Rockstar shared the game’s first official trailer last December 2023, there has been baseless speculation that it would be getting delays, for various reasons, that the publisher has repeatedly pushed back on.

It’s understandable that gamers have concerns about this game’s production. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, was first released in 2013, and moved across three console generations. As we now understand, Rockstar may not have rushed into production for this game, with the lasting success of Grand Theft Auto Online.

But if we go by Take Two’s and Rockstar’s official communications, they confirmed development around February 2022. It’s hard to believe that that was when they actually started game development, and that definitely gives them a little over four years to deliver the title on the planned release date.

Now, all this FUD surrounding a possible delay may be just idle talk among fans, and it may be driven by some gamers wanting to troll each other. But we should remember that the livelihoods of the developers are also on the line if doubts start growing about this game’s release. And we know that their management doesn’t always treat them well as it is.

And you better bet that Rockstar and Take-Two are serious about managing and mitigating any reputational damage from false rumors about delays. They went so far as to claim that the infamous 2022 leak did not have any effect on the game’s active development.

Given that Rockstar has maintained the game remains on schedule, and they are of course obliged by law to be forthcoming about this information to their shareholders and the public, we should trust that Grand Theft Auto 6 is, in fact, set to rock our world in 2025, a few months after a few other heavyweight titles, and possibly close to the release of Nintendo’s next console. It will be a big year, and a potential return to 2023, so the last thing we should do is to jinx it out of impatience.