Grand Theft Auto VI Still Scheduled For Fall 2025 According To Take Two

There is never a shortage of rumors, leaks, and speculation about the video game industry. We’re constantly seeking out new information, but more often than not, these supposed rumors prove to be nothing more than completely made up. One of the latest barrage of rumors that made quite a few headlines recently was the expectations of Grand Theft Auto VI being delayed out of 2025.

I’m sure you have already seen the rumors online about the game. Grand Theft Auto VI is a massively anticipated title, so when rumors started to circulate online about its delay, a ton of people chimed in. We didn’t know if that would be the case, as nothing official has emerged online to indicate the game would be pushed back even further and miss the targeted 2025 launch window. But now, a new report from Dexerto has discovered that Take Two is not yet anticipating any release date changes.

A new annual report from Take Two revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI is still in the works, with a targeted release for the fall 2025 calendar window. You can see the exact mention from a X post by YSGR-35 below. That’s at least what Take Two is reporting for Rockstar Games. With Grand Theft Auto V being such a massive hit around the world, it’s likely that Rockstar Games is taking extra care and time to ensure its release into the marketplace with as few glaring issues as possible. That could eventually mean the studio will need to push the finish line further back, but as of right now, that hasn’t happened.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Take Two has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is still targeting the fall of 2025 release window, and that Rockstar Games will share more information about the game at a later date.#GTA6 #GTAVI #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/YcwPgjjEqy — YSGR-35 #GTAVI (@YSGR35) September 18, 2024

Unfortunately, there are still no new details about the game. We saw the announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI last December. Since then, we’ve been waiting to see Rockstar Games come back and deliver a new trailer, screenshots, or any details on what else players might be able to expect when this new installment drops.

So, for now, you can continue to watch the only trailer we have for the game below. With that said, we do know that when Grand Theft Auto VI initially launches, it will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.