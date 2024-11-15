A Framerate Update For Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP On Nintendo Switch Is Finally Coming

Dragami has proven their commitment to getting the game right by this point.

Dragami Games has made another announcement for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP for the Nintendo Switch.

Dragami’s president Yoshimi Yasuda made the announcement on his Twitter account:

“It took us two months, but we have finally completed the work to improve the fps of the RePOP Switch version!

Specifically, we picked out 45 scenes where the fps dropped extremely, and worked on reducing processing load and decentralizing loading processes!

Please wait a little while until the update application is approved!”

We had recently reported that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP turned out to be a bigger hit than expected for Dragami Games and their parent company, Extreme Co. Ltd. In fact, sales are doing so well that they have raised their sales forecast for the end of the financial year, with the game still set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as with some physical release dates on the way.

But if you were paying attention, we had been reporting for some time that Dragami has been diligently patching and updating the game, across all the platforms that they published it in, since they launched it. They also committed to making a special version on Steam that would be customized for the Steam Deck.

As another example, they promised adding more costumes for Juliet last October, and they have started living up to that promise with the Pin-Up Girl/Rockabilly Outfit, announced just yesterday.

While Dragami Games’ staff is mostly comprised of people who used to work at Kadokawa’s game division, the studio under Extreme Co. Ltd, itself is new, and a somewhat untested commodity. Their success does bode well for smaller game publishers in Japan, and we do seriously think it could lead to them moving beyond rereleases and making sequels and spinoffs of the franchises they have.

As Yasuda’s profile indicates, Dragami’s CV does include many other noteworthy Kadokawa titles. That includes another Grasshopper Manufacture produced game in Killer is Dead, as well as PlayStation Vita titles God Wars and Demon Gaze.

We don’t know how long it would take for Dragami Games to completely ‘fix’ Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, but the industry is in an interesting place now, where the gamers will cheer on and support a comeback from a bad launch. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP sold well in spite of the poor critical reception, and so Dragami is actually in a better position than Hello Games or CD Projekt RED were when they had to stage the comebacks of their games.

So here’s hoping that this all leads to bigger things down the line for Dragami and Lollipop Chainsaw.