Dragami Games Is Hard At Work On “Big, New Content” Alongside New Costumes For Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Dragami Games is still very much eager to keep working on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

Dragami Games’ CEO Yoshimi Yasuda shared this message on Twitter:

“We’ve started planning and developing some big new content for LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP!

We want to make sure it’s something everyone will want to play, so we’ll let you know when we’re ready to start development.

And we will continue to add costumes, so stay tuned for new costumes!”

So we know that costumes are coming, and that they are not the big new content that Dragami Games is working on. While Dragami Games couldn’t afford to bring back the game’s original licensed costumes, we can see that they can easily make lookalike costumes to fit every ‘interest’ that fans would want to see in the game.

So far, we don’t have any information on how successful Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was since it released a little over a month ago. Yasuda revealed that it sold over 100,000 copies in its first week. But since we don’t know how much the remake cost to make, and how Dragami received financial backing to set up shop, this isn’t enough information to state that it was a success or not.

That launch was marred by technical issues on all platforms, but as we have been reporting, Dragami has been diligently updating fans, and putting forward fixes to the game. We also do have to point out, while gamers were being surrounded by misinformation, the RePOP version actually runs and plays better than the original game.

Perhaps some gamers just don’t remember, although we suspect some people talking about Lollipop Chainsaw did not actually play the original on PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360. Because if they did, they would know that the game had always had some degree of jank, but had a bit less polish compared to other Grasshopper Manufacture games that were made within the same timeframe.

A lot of Lollipop Chainsaw’s appeal definitely came from its game concept, while Suda51 would demonstrate he could make better combat and game design loops in titles like Shadows of the Damned and the No More Heroes series.

If anything, part of the reason for the mixed reception for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was that it did not do enough to fix the game’s problems. But as we see now, what Dragami Games may lack for in budget and capacity, they are making up for in spirit.

We certainly hope Dragami can find financial success with Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. We do want to see them get the game up to modern day standards in time, and be able to make Lollipop Chainsaw sequels and spinoff games, and also new original games. Hopefully, all the hard work they have continued to put into the project pays off in due course.