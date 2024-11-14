Will Hi-Fi Rush Have An Announcement This Week At G-STAR 2024?

There’s one specific fandom out there who has been hoping they would get an announcement.

Krafton seems to be hinting that they have something to announce for Hi-Fi Rush before this year ends.

The official Hi-Fi Rush Twitter account made this announcement:

“Hi-Fi RUSH will be part of KRAFTON’s booth at G-STAR 2024 from November 14 to 17.

Check out the latest G-STAR event news!: https://krafton.com/en/gstar2024

Stay tuned for more exciting updates to come. “

That tweet came with some pictures of the Hi-Fi Rush G-STAR booth, one of which you can see is our featured picture for this article. The booth is an intricately detailed setup, replicating in it small way the corporate neon aesthetic of Vandelay Technologies.

Multiple attendees will be able to play the game with headphones and controllers conveniently on hand. And, if you take a close look, you can see that booths for other Krafton games, life simulator InZOI, and 5v5 top down shooter Project ARC, are also at G-STAR right next to them.

If you’re a regular reader of our site, you’ve heard of G-STAR before. It’s Korea’s equivalent of Gamescom and the now defunct E3, held in the remarkably zombie-free city of Busan. This year G-STAR is holding the biggest event in their history and it shows. Pearl Abyss revealed last month that they would be showing Crimson Desert next at this event.

Other games made in Korea, such as The First Berzerker: Khazan and Project Overkill, are also in attendance. We found proof that Pokémon and Sonic the Hedgehog are at the event as well. And of course, there will be the cosplayers, and maybe even some k-pop idols.

But getting back to the topic here, is it possible that Krafton is hinting at a looming announcement for Hi-Fi Rush? While we know they are interested in making a Hi-Fi Rush 2, it would obviously take them some time to even be able to show that to the public.

If Krafton is planning an announcement at this year’s G-STAR, it’s more likely to be a port of the game to even more platforms. And even as we now know the results of Hi-Fi Rush’s ill-fated multiplatform port to the PlayStation 5, we know of at least one fandom who thought they would get the game by now.

Even non-Nintendo fans eagerly stated that Hi-Fi Rush looked like a game that was made for the Nintendo fandom. We don’t know if there could possibly be any technical issues that didn’t make a Nintendo Switch port feasible, but maybe this is a game that Tango Gameworks could rapidly get out on the Switch 2.

Maybe Krafton and Tango do have this in the works, but it may not be ready to announce this week at all. And maybe Krafton’s announcement is for something else, such as the animated series that this franchise clearly needs.

But if Krafton really wants to reignite interest in the game, they won’t get it from the PlayStation gamers who didn’t seem to put their money where their mouth is. Xbox and PC gamers also already helped make the game a success in their eyes, so if there’s a fandom that would want to get their turn to rock it with Chai, the Nintendo fandom is it.