PlayStation Plus Reveals November Game Catalog Additions

As you all know, every month brings a barrage of new media additions to our favorite subscription services. The same can be said for video game subscriptions. If you subscribe to something like PlayStation Plus, you might be keen to know what new games are heading your way. That’s especially true if you have subscribed to a tier that unlocks the Game Catalog service.

There are three tiers available for the PlayStation Plus service. Those of you who subscribe to at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier are given access to the Game Catalog. This service offers a wide range of free games to enjoy just as long as you stay subscribed, similar to something like Xbox Game Pass if you’re familiar with that service. Each month, a new collection of games is added to the service, and the PlayStation Blog unveiled what games were being added to the collection for this month.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog November 2024 Additions

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS4, PS5

Like a Dragon: Ishin | PS4, PS5

MotoGP 24 | PS4, PS5

The Sims 4 Island Living (Add-on only) | PS4

Digimon Survive | PS4

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, PS5

Stick Fight: The Game | PS4

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos | PS4, PS5

Killer Frequency | PS4, PS5

Hungry Shark World | PS4

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Additionally, some games have been added to the service for those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier. Below is what is coming to the service for those additions.

PlayStation Plus Premium Game Catalog November 2024 Additions

Synapse | PS VR2

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain | PS4, PS5

Blood Omen 2 | PS4, PS5

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

Hopefully, you will find something new to enjoy this month on the service. It’s noted that you’ll gain access to the game starting from November 19th.