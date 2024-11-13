GOG Announces Its Preservation Program To Keep Games Playable On Modern Systems

Video games have grown from humble beginnings to massive behemoths. Tons of resources get fed into these AAA productions as devs seek to provide players with bigger and broader experiences. However, the industry is also seeing classic games quickly disappear. There are organizations in place to keep these games from vanishing, and GOG recently announced that they are now doing their part.

GOG is a digital marketplace aiming to deliver players with DRM-free content and a simple means of acquiring some classic video game titles. However, providing access to these games is not enough in GOG’s eyes. Instead, they want to ensure that no matter what, classic games will continue to stick around and be playable on modern platforms. Today, we’re learning of a new preservation program.

The folks at GOG have rolled out the preservation program to keep games in good standing order for years from now. Long after developers cease support, these titles will have enough work put into them to remain playable on modern platforms. You’ll find a special badge on these games within the GOG marketplace that will hopefully give you a worry-free experience, knowing that you don’t need to stress about whether your modern PC system will have a hard time running a game made decades ago.

It’s going to be an ongoing effort to ensure these titles will no longer face compatibility issues. Right now, there are only a hundred games featured, but that’s just a start. Furthermore, for those interested in learning more, each game supported has a log to see what was done to keep the game playable. Hopefully, this program will be able to take off, and we will see a flood of iconic and classic games receive the preservation badge.