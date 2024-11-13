South Of Midnight Runs On Unreal 4, Xbox Targets 60 FPS, Stop Motion Can Be Toggled Off

It turns out this game is more than just good visuals.

Content creator Parris Vicious has shared some new technical details for Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight.

He shared this information on Twitter:

“South of Midnight is running on Unreal Engine 4 and is targeting 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S.”

He followed up with this:

“quick update on South of Midnight

1. You can turn off stop motion animation except in cut scenes

2. Official game length is 12 hours as it’s difficult to gauge exploration time

Thanks to @CompulsionGames for providing additional clarification”

As Parris alluded to, he was one of several press members and content creators who were invited to talk to Compulsion Games and other staff who helped make their upcoming Southern gothic action-adventure game. As of this writing, we didn’t find an interview where he got this information on his channel. So these may be details he confirmed after the fact, or those interviews are just coming later. But you can watch an interview he held with the game’s voice actors here.

Of course, this was the information that we wanted to get verification on as soon as possible. While the big previews we have seen so far have placed the studio’s massive world-building front and center, these technical details are definitely also factors in assessing how good the game will be.

Compulsion Games’ gameography may raise questions on how capable they would be in delivering this title. Contrast was an interesting puzzle adventure title playable in full 3D, but that was it. We Happy Few had huge ambitions, but fans themselves feel they failed to deliver on its potential. So why would South of Midnight be different?

And this is where it’s good to find out that Compulsion also did outsourcing work on titles like South of Midnight, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale and Darksiders. Even more than that, Compulsion’s director is veteran Guillaume Provost, whose MobyGames credits date back to 2001 with Cel Damage.

Now, there was a lot of confusion, and perhaps misleading speculation, on the game’s stop motion aesthetic. So it was particularly important to clarify this early that that stop motion animation effect can be turned off in gameplay.

Outside of that, South of Midnight was just confirmed to be the latest Xbox game to join the Xbox Series X|S 60 FPS club, following GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Microsoft seems to have recognized that 60FPS is central to the console wars, and they are making sure their fans won’t be let down in this front ever again.

We’re looking forward to learning more about South of Midnight in the buildup to its release next year.