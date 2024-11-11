Genshin Impact’s Update 5.2 is Coming on November 20th

“Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” is the title of the new update coming to Genshin Impact on the 20th. There is a lot of exciting content coming with this update, new tribes, characters, warriors and even areas to explore.

Tribes and Characters

It wouldn’t be a Genshin update without new characters. There will be two new tribes introduced with this update, and alongside each tribe two new characters.

Masters of the Night-Wind – Ororon

Flower-Feather Clan – Chasca

Ororon starts out as a four-start Electro bow wielder, he pairs well with Electro and Hydro characters he gains bonuses based on Nightsoul Burst triggers by party members or by Electro/Hydro damage.

Chasca is a five-start bow wielder. Her ability to float in the air using her trusty Soulsniper allows her to fire up to six bullets at multiple enemies. The Soulsniper has a variety of other abilities as well that allow Chasca to rain terror on her foes from above.

The Abyss still looms and war is in the wings. But there is a brief reprieve that allows the traveller to assist newfound friends with overcoming Abyssal contamination. The war will continue in the Archon Quest Chapter V: “All Fires Fuel the Flame”.

Events and Optimizations

The Ikitomi Spiritseeking Scrolls event will see travellers team up with Citlali and Ororon. Players will seek to uncover the truth behind an accident that plunged an entire tribe into turmoil. There will be rewards for your efforts including Primogems, a 4-star sword and Calamit of Eshu.

There are also a variety of optimisations that can be seen with the Genshin Impact 5.2 update notes. If you’d like to read more Genshin Impact news click here.