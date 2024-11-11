Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Genshin Impact’s Update 5.2 is Coming on November 20th

by

Finally! But still no word on the Switch port…

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

“Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” is the title of the new update coming to Genshin Impact on the 20th. There is a lot of exciting content coming with this update, new tribes, characters, warriors and even areas to explore.

Tribes and Characters

It wouldn’t be a Genshin update without new characters. There will be two new tribes introduced with this update, and alongside each tribe two new characters.

  • Masters of the Night-Wind – Ororon
  • Flower-Feather Clan – Chasca

Ororon starts out as a four-start Electro bow wielder, he pairs well with Electro and Hydro characters he gains bonuses based on Nightsoul Burst triggers by party members or by Electro/Hydro damage.

Chasca is a five-start bow wielder. Her ability to float in the air using her trusty Soulsniper allows her to fire up to six bullets at multiple enemies. The Soulsniper has a variety of other abilities as well that allow Chasca to rain terror on her foes from above.

Story updates

The Abyss still looms and war is in the wings. But there is a brief reprieve that allows the traveller to assist newfound friends with overcoming Abyssal contamination. The war will continue in the Archon Quest Chapter V: “All Fires Fuel the Flame”.

Events and Optimizations

The Ikitomi Spiritseeking Scrolls event will see travellers team up with Citlali and Ororon. Players will seek to uncover the truth behind an accident that plunged an entire tribe into turmoil. There will be rewards for your efforts including Primogems, a 4-star sword and Calamit of Eshu.

There are also a variety of optimisations that can be seen with the Genshin Impact 5.2 update notes. If you’d like to read more Genshin Impact news click here.

Recent Videos

10 Elder Scrolls 6 BIGGEST CHANGES That May Have Leaked

10 Elder Scrolls 6 BIGGEST CHANGES That May Have Leaked
10 Upcoming AA Games That EXCITE US

10 Upcoming AA Games That EXCITE US
10 Most Annoying Protagonists That Tested Our Patience

10 Most Annoying Protagonists That Tested Our Patience
CRAZIEST GAME WE'VE SEEN IN YEARS, GTA 6 RELEASE DATE RECONFIRMED & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME WE'VE SEEN IN YEARS, GTA 6 RELEASE DATE RECONFIRMED & MORE
Top 25 NEW Single Player Games of 2024

Top 25 NEW Single Player Games of 2024
10 Games That Secretly Want You To BREAK THE GAME

10 Games That Secretly Want You To BREAK THE GAME
Metro Awakening - Before You Buy

Metro Awakening - Before You Buy
10 Games With Good Gameplay But DISAPPOINTING STORY

10 Games With Good Gameplay But DISAPPOINTING STORY
10 Legendary Game Developers THAT NEED A COMEBACK

10 Legendary Game Developers THAT NEED A COMEBACK
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,

We’re an ad-free site, and we'd love your support! Consider subscribing to our Gameranx YouTube channel.

Subscribe