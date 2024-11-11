Black Mesa Devs Reveal Their First IP Rogue Point

When Black Mesa was released, it was a huge feat. It was a brand new remake of the original Half-Life title. Best of all, this was a passion project from a group of fans. But it wasn’t long after that fanmade release came out that Valve approved the team to make it a commercial release. That was a turning point for the team at Crowbar Collective, as their passion project eventually turned this team into a full-time development studio. Today, we’re discovering that their first new IP release will be an FPS called Rogue Point.

Thanks to the folks over at Gematsu, we’re learning that Crowbar Collective has announced this FPS coming for the PC platform. They are bringing it out with the help of publishers Team17. While details are a little scarce right now, it looks like Team17 was quite impressed with the quality the team at Crowbar Collective was able to bring out with Black Mesa.

Additionally, a press release noted that Crowbar Collective’s CEO, Adam Engels, was thrilled to work with Team17, as it allows the studio to continue working with its community and focus on game development. Now, it does look like the studio wants to involve the community as a means of helping evolve this game, much like how Black Mesa experienced an Early Access build to gain feedback.

As for Rogue Point, we know that the game is centered around the battle over a dead CEO kingdom. Companies are fighting to take control, and a mercenary army can quickly be formed with the ease of a single app. Players will work in a team of four as you step in to fight back against these mercenaries in a variety of missions. We even have our first look at the game with a trailer embedded below.