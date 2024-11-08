Gameranx

The Witcher 4 Now Has A Placeholder On GOG

Are we getting ready to see our first trailer soon?

CD Projekt Red is hard at work with a few projects. We know in the mix there is a new IP, a sequel release for the Cyberpunk franchise, and then the next installment to the beloved series, The Witcher. While we’re waiting to hear more about The Witcher 4, or whatever CD Projekt Red names it, a placeholder was recently uncovered for the game at GOG.

GOG might have a placeholder for The Witcher 4, but that doesn’t mean we are nearing its release. Right now, the placeholder simply states that this game is set to launch on December 31, 2025. Again, it’s a placeholder. We’ve seen plenty of these come out just to get a listing up. There’s no confirmation that the game will actually be released within the 2025 calendar year.

Still, with this placeholder, some fans wonder if CD Projekt Red might be ready to start marketing this game. I’m sure they are more than cautious since we’ve seen how Cyberpunk 2077 was marketed way too early and the result of that troublesome launch. Regardless, there’s at least some movement at CD Projekt Red as they get the listing up and continue working through the production.

We were already made aware that pre-production for this installment was coming to an end. So, while more hands are on deck with the game, it shouldn’t be too long before details start to emerge. For instance, we already know that Geralt will show up in some capacity for this installment. However, they won’t be the leading protagonist this time around. So, how much Geralt will actually see in this title is a mystery, just as we don’t know who we’ll be playing as or where the game will take players after wrapping up The Witcher 3.

