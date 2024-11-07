Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Mass Effect TV Series Reportedly In Development

by

Get ready for your next adaptation.

There are never any shortages of rumors, leaks, or speculation about the video game industry. We’ve seen plenty of these types of reports surface online daily. However, a notable publication has stated that Mass Effect is finally officially in development for an adapted TV series at Amazon MGM Studios.

There were rumors in the past that we would see a Mass Effect adaptation. However, Variety has confirmed that this is actually being worked on officially. What is stated is that the person writing the script and executive producing will be Daniel Casey, known from Fast & Furious 9. You’ll find that EA’s Michael Gamble will also be the executive in producing this series, with a deal struck at Amazon MGM Studios. However, please don’t get too excited yet because we know nothing about the plot details.

We’re unsure if this series will closely follow the original video game narrative or if some liberties will be taken. The trilogy had quite a strong following, even though the ending of the series might not be as appealing to everyone. Regardless, Mass Effect was a thrill ride to go through, and we’re sure there will be plenty of fans eager to see if the upcoming adaptation takes the storyline that will once again focus on Commander Shepard as he fights to save humanity.

Of course, there are also plenty of fans now wondering when it will be before we finally get some more information on the next Mass Effect game. BioWare just launched Dragon Age: The Veilguard, so naturally, there’s now more attention to their other project being developed based on the Mass Effect IP. With the production just now getting underway for the series, it will likely be a little while before we hear who has made their way into the cast. Much like how it might be a good while before BioWare is ready to share news on the next game installment.

