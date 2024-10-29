Mass Effect 5 Will Still Carry Over A Mature Tone

There is quite a bit of hype over BioWare again. It was uncertain as to how their next installment of the Dragon Age game would settle with fans. While we’re still waiting for Dragon Age: The Veilguard to release, it’s at least looking like it will be a positive experience, according to critic reviews. But now that reviews are going up for that game, it looks like more eyes are starting to focus on BioWare’s next title release, Mass Effect 5.

We don’t know too much about Mass Effect 5. In fact, we don’t know if that will even be the official name for this game. It makes sense that details are scarce, as BioWare was focused on getting Dragon Age: The Veilguard out into the marketplace first. But now that we’re getting closer to its release date, there is a bit more chatter online about what the developers might be doing with the next Mass Effect installment. Fortunately, there was at least one confirmation made recently from Michael Gamble.

Regarding tone questions: Mass Effect will maintain the mature tone of the original Trilogy. This is all I'm gonna say for now.

For those unaware, Michael Gamble is the project director and executive producer at BioWare. The developer took to X and noted that more people are asking about Mass Effect since reviews started to drop on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The developer noted that while both games are from the same studio, they are different when built simply from the genre and IP.

However, one attribute that fans can continue to expect for this next installment is that Mass Effect 5 will continue to carry over the mature tone of the original trilogy. Additionally, as reported by The Gamer, it looks like the art style will also remain photorealistic.

Fortunately, we know several veteran developers working on this installment had a hand in the original Mass Effect installments. So, it could be in good hands. Of course, since we know very little about the game, we’ll have to wait and see where this next installment will take players.