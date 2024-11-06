Fortnite OG Rumored To Return Next Month

Are you ready to go back? Fortnite is still a dominating battle royale experience, with new content added each month. However, you might start feeling a little nostalgic over the original content that came out years ago. If you enjoyed the OG season from last year, Fortnite might be working on fully bringing this classic gameplay experience back into action. Here’s what we know so far.

Thanks to a report from GamesRadar, it looks like Fortnite OG is actually being brought back fully. This stems back to insiders like HypeX unveiling the news to their followers. According to an anonymous source, Fortnite OG is not just planned to be another season return. Instead, it’s looking to be a standalone game mode experience. From what’s being said, this game mode will come with chapter one and feature content up to season ten.

BREAKING — FORTNITE OG RETURNS PERMANENTLY IN DECEMBER 🔥



• ALL CH1 Seasons (S1-S10) will return MONTHLY

• ONLY OG Loot + supports both Builds & Zero Build

• Announced @ The Finale and/or The Game Awards



Info comes from an anonymous source, @ShiinaBR & I can verify most of… pic.twitter.com/KuYKBIw7ll — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 5, 2024

With that said, it’s speculated that this will be a seasonal drop, so you would have a reason to continue returning to this specific game mode. Beyond that, whether this restarts or just what Epic might have planned after completing season ten is a mystery. However, it’s worth noting that this won’t replace the next chapter. Instead, please think of this as a separate game mode, with chapter six being its own thing next month.

Right now, Epic has not confirmed any of this. We will have to wait for the development team to alert fans of what’s to come. However, again, it’s not expected until next month, so there is time before marketing materials might indicate what fans will get access to next. Some are even wondering if the announcement will come during The Game Awards in December. Regardless, we’ll have to just wait and see what Epic has up its sleeves next.