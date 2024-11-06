Sony Patent Seeks To Add A Special Rewind Button To Their Controllers

There are never any shortages of rumors, speculation, and leaks in the video game industry. Patents are another good indicator of what could be coming out into the marketplace. In fact, a new patent has surfaced online, suggesting that Sony could be developing a new rewind functionality feature. Here’s what has been uncovered online so far.

Thanks to Toms Hardware, we’ve learned that Sony has submitted a patent for a new controller setup. This patent focuses on a single button, but it has a big effect on your gameplay experience. With this button, players would essentially be able to rewind the game. It’s an attempt to give players a little more ease if they are struggling with an area or just want to replay a section of the game.

From what it looks like, players could hit this dedicated button, allowing the ability to rewind the gameplay. That could be helpful or seen as a bit of a disgrace for some players. Sometimes, it’s worth going through the struggle until you finally accomplish your level, mission, or goal within a game. But of course, you could just ignore this button altogether.

That also leaves plenty of gamers wondering if developers can omit this button from being accessible in their games. After all, if you are playing a title known for its difficulty, it kind of defeats some expectations from the development studio if players can simply rewind all of their mistakes instantly.

Again, this is just a patent, and we see a ton of them all the time. It’s a small glimpse of ideas companies have, but they don’t necessarily mean they will ever come to fruition. Right now, Sony’s focus, I’m sure, is ensuring a smooth launch of their upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console. Of course, consumers are already struggling to deal with scalpers with this upcoming release.