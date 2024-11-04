Call of Duty: Black-Ops 6 Teases Three Multiplayer Maps Ahead of Season 1

Activision recently shared a teaser trailer of some new maps that are coming to Black Ops 6. Call of Duty is a household name at this point so naturally anyone and everyone is excited to hear about new maps heading our way in less than a week!

There are three different maps:

Hideout – a 6 v.s. 6

Extraction – a 6 v.s. 6

Heirloom – a 6 v.s. 6 and 2 v.s. 2

The teaser trailer that Activision U.K. shared on X is frustratingly short but showcases some awesome environments for bringing the pain.

The release of these levels will coincide with an array of free content, including Zombies and Warzone maps. Players are also being gifted a new Resurgence map. Area 99 – set in the Nevada desert. Sweltering heat, the Echo Ridge Weapons Station and 1950’s nostalgia. What’s not to like?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised the game’s release stating that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been a major release for Activision. It was the largest release in the history of the franchise. It set a record on launch, with records downloads and adds from Xbox Game Pass. But it didn’t stop there PlayStation and Steam sales were up 60% from last year too.

All of these factors only serve to cement Call of Duty: Black Ops as a major offering that is here to stay and we’re loving every second of it. If you’d like to watch the painfully short teaser trailer, Activision’s post is linked below. Want to read up on how to unlock all of the campaign perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? Click here!