PlayStation Plus Offering Numerous Horror Titles For Halloween Season

While not everyone may like Halloween, there are those out there who truly live for this spooky season. They love to dress up and go to Halloween parties, watch all sorts of scary movies, and, of course, play horror-themed video games. The good news is that plenty of options exist for you to enjoy. If you’re a member of PlayStation Plus, there is even better news, as they’ve made ten horror titles a part of various tiers on the service that you can take part in until November. Here are some of the highlights for you to enjoy.

First, we have the Dead Space Remake. The original title from several years back was seen as a kind of “advancement” in the horror games genre for the simple reason that it was about a man named Isaac Clarke who wasn’t a soldier but an engineer and had to use his standard tools to defeat a ship’s worth of mutant monsters. The remake enhances everything about the title, so if you never played the original, definitely try this one while it’s on PlayStation Plus.

Next, and numerically appropriate, is Resident Evil 2. This second remake on our post is another beloved title both in its OG and remake forms. You’ll play Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield within Raccoon City when the zombie outbreak first happened and have to figure out how to survive no matter who you play. With two different storylines featuring the different characters’ perspectives, you’ll have a good reason to play the title multiple times. Be mindful of your ammunition situation, as it’s not endless, even if the zombies seem like they are.

Third, we have Dead By Daylight, the perfect horror game to play with friends not just during the Halloween season but throughout the year. This is a 1v4 asymmetrical title where one of you will play a killer, and the other four will play the potential survivors. You all will have special abilities to try and get through the game round and get victory. The one who wins depends on how well you work together or how well you hunt the others.

Finally, there’s The Last of Us Part 1. The iconic title has many levels of horror, not the least of which are the Clickers, Bloaters, Runners, and even just the humans you face as you try to get Ellie across the country to her “destiny.”

There are more games available on PS Plus for this special period, so be sure to check them all out.