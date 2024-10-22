Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Team Disbanded, Sequel Denied By Ubisoft

At this point, you have to wonder what there is to look forward to with Ubisoft. They have been on the wrong end of numerous bad decisions, and the company as a whole is suffering from it. Even when they make a good title that could do wonders for them, they don’t do much with it, and then gut the team that made it. Don’t believe us? Take a look at what happened with Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. According to a French Journalist named Gautoz, who has reported on various things about Ubisoft in the past with great accuracy, the team behind the title was disbanded, and any chances of a sequel are gone.

The irony of this is two-fold. First, unlike many other recent Ubisoft titles, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown wasn’t an “average game in the typical Ubisoft style.” In fact, it was fluid and fresh, had a new main character that added to the franchise’s lore, and so on. On Metacritic, the game had an 86, and just as important, the fan score was an 8.5! That means that people really liked it. That’s in contrast to Ubisoft’s most recent game, Star Wars Outlaws, which had a 75 on Metacritic, with a fan score of just 5.4.

The second irony is that the game may have not had the biggest sales when it launched in January 2024, but it was hardly a flop. The team actually tried to get more content for the game, or get a full-on sequel, but Ubisoft claimed that doing a sequel would “hurt long-term sales of the first game,” and they needed help on other titles that had a “higher sales potential.”

Something tells us that they were referring to a certain game set in a galaxy far, far away, to which we say…that one didn’t meet expectations either.

Many will add this to an ever-growing list of frustrating moves by Ubisoft. They keep trying to bank on big IPs or “bold ideas that will surely change the market,” and then they don’t back it up with quality, which leads to poor reviews and sales. Then, they blame everyone but themselves. The workers at Ubisoft have been feeling the strain so much that many of them went on strike in places like France due to broken promises.

Also, there are rumors that Ubisoft may go up for sale, with companies like Tencent trying to get in on that action. Either way, Ubisoft has some big choices ahead of it because it can’t keep doing this.