Rumor: New Source Claims The Wolf Among Us 2 In Danger Of Cancellation Again

This could be a sad and strange end to the second Telltale Games.

We have a troubling update on The Wolf Among Us 2.

As reported by Glitched, a Reddit user played whistleblower on what’s going on behind the scenes at Telltale Games. That Reddit was deleted, so we only have this Glitched article as a source.

With that in mind, it’s worth remembering that anonymous sources such as those found in Reddit or Twitter may make credible claims about what’s happening to games and game companies behind the scenes, but unless that information is verified, we can’t be sure if it’s true.

We are used to video game journalists in verifying rumors, or at least standing by their sources. Sometimes developers and game companies can themselves confirm rumors. There are also situations where lawyers, business analysts, non-English language speakers, etc. can also corroborate information.

The Redditor claims that Telltale Games is once again struggling with budget constraints, but at this point, they may have no recourse left than to cancel the project. To quote the Reddit:

“The source mentioned that while the project hasn’t been officially cancelled yet, they’re at a critical point where they might have no choice but to shelve it.

There’s a lot of pressure from within the company to keep things quiet while they try to figure out how to move forward, but the situation looks grim.

Obviously, this hasn’t been confirmed publicly, and things could still change, but it doesn’t sound good. Has anyone else heard anything similar?”

This rumor can’t be verified right now, but we can say it is credible because it lines up with official reports, and other rumors.

Earlier this month, several former Telltale employees revealed that they were laid off. Telltale confirmed these layoffs but stated that none of their projects had been cancelled.

Now, it’s important to remember that this is not Telltale Games founded in 2004. When that company folded in 2018, a new company called LCG Entertainment was founded by industry veterans Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle.

LCG Entertainment negotiated to acquire most of Telltale’s assets, and started doing business as Telltale Games moving forward. This Telltale has investments from Athlon Games, another US game company, as well as Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.

This Telltale’s first original game was Batman: The Enemy Within, released in 2019 in a package with the other Batman Telltale titles. They also announced The Wolf Among Us 2 back in 2019, and this game has been all we know they had been working on in the past five years.

At the time LCG came forward, it looked like they were going to avoid the pitfalls the original Telltale fell to. Unfortunately, the unfavorable business environment the video game industry in now seems to hint that we are looking at a second end to Telltale again.