Double Fine Talks Brutal Legend 2 In New Post

There are many video games that are created to be unique, do well enough, and then never get a sequel for one reason or another. Sometimes, it’s because the team wants to work on something else, or they don’t think there’s “enough material’ to make a true sequel. Sometimes, it’s a financial issue or something behind the scenes that we, as gamers, don’t get to see. Either way, it makes fans sad when a potential title could’ve had a sequel but didn’t get one. In the case of Brutal Legend 2, fans have been begging developer Double Fine for it, and now, the team has talked about it.

No, it’s not an announcement about the game. Instead, they did a celebratory post about how the original game was made 15 years ago. On the site, community manager Harper Jay noted:

“This Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of Brütal Legend, a length of time which truly alarms all of the folks here who worked on it. Time’s river claims all things! But if you’re lucky, you get to do some stuff which leaves a mark and when it comes to our games here at Double Fine it’s fair to say Brütal’s got one hell of a legacy.”

He notes that he constantly gets messages from fans about a potential sequel. While he doesn’t confirm anything, he does state:

“It’s one of Double Fine’s best selling games and the one that people ask me about most. When is Brutal Legend 2!? And while that’s not in the card for now, it’s certainly a universe many folks here at the studio wonder about returning to.”

Creative Director Tim Schafer was cited in the piece that he also had ideas on the game, even if it wasn’t what some people would think about with the sequel:

“People ask about Brutal Legend 2 all the time and I’m torn about that. I know some of them want it with an evolution of the RTS stuff and some of them just want God of War with Eddie Riggs. I understand the logic of making the second option, but I’m much more excited about the first.”

None of this is definitive, obviously, and we all know from a different franchise they did that it sometimes takes a LONG while for them to decide to make a sequel. Could this happen? Absolutely, and clearly the team is on board when they feel they got something ready for it. When will that be? Only they know for sure.