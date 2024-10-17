Pokemon Legends Z-A Was Originally Meant For 2024

The massive data breach that happened to Game Freak is still being cycled through and released. It’s a lot of data overall, and many people are already trying to use this kind of data for their own ends. However, some of the information that’s been translated does appear to be accurate, or, at least, accurate for a certain period within the company. One of the more interesting new pieces of information that has come out involves Pokemon Legends Z-A, which many are still waiting on regarding a new trailer. The game was announced on Pokemon Day and was set for 2025, but according to a leak, it was supposed to come out sooner.

As you’ll see via the tweet below, a statement claims that the game was actually supposed to arrive in 2024, with a “playable build” being finished just a few days before that initial announcement back in February. It further notes that Zygarde and Zeraora are the main legendary Pokemon within the title, though new leaks also point to a third being in there.

Pokémon legends ZA leak!



It was originally planned to have a 2024 release but was delayed! pic.twitter.com/EDxzbL2ebw — ShinyShuppet (@Shiny_Shuppet) October 17, 2024

While we don’t know how official this is, it does point to a recent trend by The Pokemon Company that many don’t like. Specifically, the desire to get games out quickly without ensuring that they were ready for release. The first game in this spinoff line, which featured Arceus and an older version of the Sinnoh Region, was praised as a game overall but had some small quality issues like framerate drops and ugly textures that held it back from being a truly legendary title in some people’s minds. Then, just ten months later, when Gen 9 dropped, numerous quality control issues made the game a glitchy mess to play at times. The game was still good overall, but it was hard to ignore the numerous things that should’ve been fixed before launch.

It’s possible that the backlash from those events led to them delaying the game until 2025. We still don’t know when exactly it’s coming out, and we might not hear more from it for a while due to this leak.

A previous massive leak about Pokemon Legends Z-A pointed to how the game would feature players being part of a redevelopment team who were helping expand Lumiose City. Players will go out into different regions and capture resources and Pokemon so that the city could grow in new ways.

Hopefully, these leaks will become unnecessary soon, as The Pokemon Company will have to give us official information soon enough.