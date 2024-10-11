Pokemon Legends Z-A Gets Massive Leak With Potential “New Information”

Nintendo has surprised many people in 2024, and not necessarily for good reasons at times. For example, we STILL don’t have any meaningful information about its next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, and we haven’t had a Nintendo Direct since June. No, we don’t count the Partner’s Showcase/Indie World Showcase that happened in August. That was nice, but it doesn’t count. The reason that people are sad about the lack of a new and full Direct is that there are games that people want new information on but aren’t getting it, like with Pokemon Legends Z-A, for example. That title was announced during a Pokemon Presents event in February, but we haven’t heard anything since.

However, a massive “leak” has been posted to 4Chan, and then snapshotted to Twitter by someone who claims to work for/at The Pokemon Company. They dropped a BUNCH of information helping detail what is going on with the game’s plot, gameplay, and so on. We won’t go into everything, as there are some late-game story spoilers you might want to avoid, but here is the gist of it all.

First, as we already know, the game will be set entirely within Lumiose City. However, the twists are that it’s set a couple of years after Gen 6, and the city is going through a massive redevelopment project by a group called Quasar. You will become part of that team after choosing the gender of your character, and you’ll go out into both Lumiose City and the areas surrounding the city to help ensure the expansion goes forward as planned.

That means you’ll fight and capture Pokemon within those areas and the city and then collect resources so that you can make special artificial biomes for Pokemon to live in. The more you expand the city, the more stores and “mission areas” get opened up to you, thus expanding what you can do in the game.

Characters from Gen 6 will appear in Pokemon Legends Z-A in older forms and help out in certain ways, including fan-favorite character Looker. As for the Pokemon, you’ll allegedly get at the start of the game, that would be Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin.

Oh, and for Mega Evolutions, those are indeed returning, and the leak claims that, outside of the starters, there are about 30+ Pokemon from numerous generations that are getting the “touch” for a new form.

Obviously, we can’t take this too seriously, as an “anonymous” source posted it. However, given the details dropped, that would be a lot of work to do for a fake leak.