New Xbox Series X/S Models Available For Purchase

This week has been interesting for the Xbox brand. For example, we recently found out that there will be a special “Partner Preview” going on soon that’ll highlight some of the video games that you can play on the publishers’ systems. We also have heard about some of the titles that’ll arrive on the Xbox Game Pass soon, ahead of the big month of November that Microsoft is really banking on for success. Then, there is the Xbox Series X/S lineup itself, which has just gotten three new models for people to get should they want the system. Here are the available ones.

First for the Xbox Series X, there’s the “Galaxy Black Edition,” which is a special cover version of the console with 2TB of data. Also for the Xbox Series X is the special digital only white version with 1 TB of memory, and then there’s the Xbox Series S white model that also has 1 TB of memory. All three can be purchased right now, or can be looked into for more details on their website.

Endless possibilities, just for you.​

​

The new Xbox Series X|S consoles are available now: https://t.co/oYgbe5PR7B pic.twitter.com/tapp5s7xSQ — Xbox (@Xbox) October 15, 2024

Many of you will likely ask, “Do I need to get either version of the Xbox Series X/S shown here?” The honest answer to that is pretty much “No.” Here’s why. Microsoft has been leaning hard into its hardware lately, and it shows. There have even been reports that it’s removing advertising for things like its consoles so that it can focus on selling accessories in certain places, as they’re having more success with that over the main hardware. That’s a very telling thing if you catch our drift.

The main reason why many aren’t likely to partake in these new systems unless they really want to is that the Xbox brand doesn’t have the best lineup of exclusive games. Do you remember that “Partner Preview” we talked about before? The games that they have confirmed for that presentation are already confirmed to be coming to other platforms, like PC and PlayStation, and while there are rumors about a “big reveal,” it’s hard to get excited about that when other “big reveals” haven’t panned out, or were recently announced to be coming to PS5, like with a certain game featuring Indiana Jones that Xbox has been hyping up for a while now.

To be blunt, the Xbox Series X and S haven’t been doing well sales-wise, and the Game Pass hasn’t been doing well either. So, seeing something like this isn’t likely to change much.