Two Sources Claim An Xbox Partner Preview Event Is Coming This Week

It looks like Microsoft is holding a new Xbox Partner preview event this week.

Yesterday, NateDrake commented on ResetEra about this rumor, since he already said that it would be happening this week. NateDrake said this:

“Should be announced near the start of the week.”

Subsequently, Shpeshal Nick shared this message on Twitter earlier today:

“Hearing rumblings of an Xbox Partner Show later this coming week”

Some gamers may not consider these events to be that big a deal. While Microsoft does a good job of presenting a solid lineup of third party games, it is true that more console gamers will have a PlayStation than an Xbox, and are more likely to buy those games they feature on PlayStation.

Subsequently, Microsoft reveals their heaviest hitters on their annual Xbox Games Showcase, held every June in what was previously known as E3 month. But there’s still a reason for gamers to pay attention to these events.

That’s because in the last Xbox Partner Preview they held March of this year, Microsoft dropped the megaton that Final Fantasy XIV would be launching on Xbox Series X|S. That was a major coup for Microsoft, and they made it a point to get that visibility for the launch in the event.

Microsoft is breaking new ground with the situation that they have put themselves into today. When they acquired Activision Blizzard, they pledged with regulators that they were willing to shift to becoming a third party publisher. But, they still have their own platforms as well.

And so, console fanboys squabble to this day about how Microsoft seems to have given up Xbox’s competition to PlayStation. Microsoft is now trying to maintain that precarious balance where they can make the most out of doing business with a console, a multiplatform subscription, and game development and publishing businesses.

The point of the Xbox Partner Preview is to prove that Xbox is reaching out to more developers to partner with them. This event will be used to reassure Xbox owners that Microsoft is still looking out for them.

And Microsoft has made huge inroads with the Japanese game companies Sega, Square Enix, and Capcom. Between Yakuza, Kunitsu-Gami, Final Fantasy XIV, Persona, and now Metaphor: ReFantazio, Microsoft has demonstrated they can support Japanese games, and that that makes Xbox a worthwhile platform.

So if this event is pushing through as rumored, there’s a huge chance that more Japanese games are getting the spotlight. Maybe this will be where we see Final Fantasy XVI for Xbox Series X|S. or it could be where we see a shock announcement like the next Resident Evil game. Don’t be surprised if Microsoft springs their October surprise this week.