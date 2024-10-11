Atlus Makes Surprising Reveal At Metaphor ReFantazio On Launch Day

Today is a nice day for the gaming industry, as there is not one but two AAA games out today that will definitely light up the sales charts and give gamers something fun to do in the upcoming weekend. The one we’ll focus on right now is Metaphor ReFantazio. This game is the newest one from Atlus, and it’s a brand new IP by them to boot, which is important, as they’ve been focused on the two main franchises in its library for a long time now. In many ways, this was their attempt to branch out into something slightly different while also honoring everything that came before.

As we already talked about, the reviews for the game are full of praise and high scores. On Metacritic, it’s tied for the highest review score of the year for a full title. That means it’s easily in the “Game of the Year” category. In many respects, that’s just as important as game sales…but game sales are nice, too, and Atlus had something to say about that today.

On Twitter, Atlus posted an image with one of its main characters stating that Metaphor ReFantazio had sold a million copies already. Yes, as in, on launch day, and not even that far into launch day, the game has already crossed a million copies sold. That’s really fast.

So, how is it possible that they already know it’s crossed that mark? Well, it’s possible that the game’s pre-orders gave them some clues as to how many units were getting ready to be shipped out and sold. Then, there’s the fact that, if they happen to be watching digital sales stores and such, they could’ve gotten some indication that there was a lot of sales going on within the early hours of release, and so on.

Either way, multiple people have verified this, so, yeah, this game sold 1 million units within its first few hours of full life. For context, this is the fastest-selling game in Atlus history. The previous fastest was a game from earlier this year, Persona 3 Reload, which sold over a million units in just under a week. This is very impressive, but not as impressive as “in a few hours on launch day.”

This highlights how excited people were about this game and how the Metacritic reviews might have helped bring even more people to the table. No matter the reason, the team at Atlus deserves a lot of praise, and we hope they celebrate this accomplishment.