Tetris Forever Trailer Shows It’s Packed With Past Games

Tetris is such a legendary puzzle game that everyone knows the IP. For decades now, the franchise has continued to thrive, and while it might not be the best-seller game hitting the charts these days, you can’t help but fall in love with the gameplay. At its core, the gameplay is simplistic and quite addicting. Over the years, we have also seen a wide variety of spinoffs and sequels to keep fans of the franchise enjoying something new while keeping the gameplay familiar. For franchise fans, you have Tetris Forever coming this year, and it will be packed with games to enjoy all over again.

Digital Eclipse is releasing Tetris Forever, and recently, a new gameplay video dropped. It shows us some of the games attached to this compilation collection. But before we get ahead of ourselves, those of you unfamiliar with Tetris Forever, this is a video game compilation mixed with a documentary. The game focuses on celebrating the franchise for its 40th anniversary.

You’ll see that this game will include over fifteen Tetris titles, some of which were only available in Japan. However, beyond that, Digital Eclipse also provides players with new documentary footage to give a little more insight into the game franchise and those who had a hand in creating this iconic IP.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Tetris Forever will feature games, from the original release for the Electronika 60 to a variety of spinoff titles such as Hatris and Tetris Battle Gaiden. However, there is also a brand new Tetris game coming with this compilation. That game is called Tetris Time Warp, and it’s a mashup of the various Tetris games over the years. As you play, the game will change, making you switch up your strategy on the fly.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the game’s release date. Currently, Digital Eclipse is set to release this game sometime within the year. When Tetris Forever is released, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view the latest trailer embedded below.