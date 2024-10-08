WB Games Montreal Is Making Another DC Comics Game, And Is Looking For A New Producer

Notably they did not say this was a DC Studios game.

WB Games Montreal has confirmed what their next project is going to be.

This was originally shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user Sefexir, but the job listing is right there on the studio’s website.

WB Games Montreal is looking for a new senior producer, sharing this description of the job:

“WB Games Montréal, a division of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) is looking for a Senior Producer to join its Game Development team, working on AAA titles set in the DC Comics Universe.”

It was somewhat notable that the job listing did not state that this next game is a DC Studios game. If it were, it would be part of the transmedia/media mix universe that Peter Safran and James Gunn is creating across movies, shows, and video games.

Now, just because it does not say that does not mean it cannot possibly be a DC Studios title. But it is possible that WB Games still gets some leeway on what kind of games their studios want to make.

WB Games Montreal’s most recent work was support for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but their most recent original project was 2022’s Gotham Knights.

While Gotham Knights’ fumbles would soon be eclipsed by those made by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it still turned out to be a critical failure. While some of this came from technical launch issues, it was also criticized for its design and other aspects.

We did our due diligence on cannot find WB Discovery ever confirming if Gotham Knights sold well or poorly for the company. So it would have been easy for us to write on a ‘common sense’ narrative that the game sold poorly. We can cite SteamDB player numbers revealing that the title saw its player numbers dip in a month after release, and it never recovered. Since it was meant to be a multiplayer title that looked like it could have been a live service title, we can say it likely failed expectations.

This new job listing follows a slate of job openings at the studio that date from at least 2 years ago. We certainly got curious if WB Games Montreal was replacing a producer who worked on Gotham Knights, so we looked that up too.

As best as we can tell from their LinkedIn profile, one producer, Bryan Theberge, stayed on at Montreal and is now an Executive Producer for Studio & Projects Operations. The other producer, Charles Coutier, left WB Games Montreal and has now been part of Quantic Dreams Montreal for over 2 years now.

Overall, this is certainly positive news for the studio, and we hope they can make an announcement about their next title in the future. We don’t think it would even be too crazy if it turns out they’re making a Gotham Knights 2, but hopefully no longer as a live service title.