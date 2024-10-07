CD Projekt Red Still Seeking To Win Players Back After Cyberpunk 2077 Disastrous Launch

CD Projekt Red had a strong following, especially after the launch of The Witcher 3. Fans couldn’t wait to get another helping from this studio, and they fortunately knew one was coming. Cyberpunk 2077 was the next RPG release for this studio, and while fans were waiting to get their hands on the game, hype continued to build. Expectations were sky high and when the title launched, it was a complete mess.

It’s a rehash of a story I’m sure you’ve read or experienced before. Cyberpunk 2077 was a behemoth of an RPG in the eyes of fans. This was especially true as CD Projekt Red had a mega-hit with The Witcher 3. But after Cyberpunk 2077 launched, it was a mess. The game clearly needed more time in the studio to clear out bugs and optimize it for the various platforms. However, the team opted to get this title out as soon as they could.

What followed after was a slew of updates and returns. Fortunately, for some, the game was able to turn itself around. That did come at the cost of only having one DLC release, but you’ll get a significantly better experience playing the game today than when it first launched. Still, the CD Projekt Red is feeling the pressure.

Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to speak with CD Projekt Red, and during their conversation, Pawel Sasko noted that they are hopeful they can win some players back.

It might be a situation that never happens for some of them. But that’s unfortunately the price we have to pay for what happened. But I hope that, throughout the work that we are doing, throughout the things we are showing, we can actually win some of those people around – and when they hear someone talking to them about the incredible experiences they can have in, let’s say Phantom Liberty, or the next Witcher, next Cyberpunk, or next Hadar [CD Projekt’s new IP], at the moment when they see there’s that incredible value in that game, they will actually reach out for it, play it and enjoy it. – Pawel Sasko

CD Projekt Red knows that some players lost their trust after Cyberpunk 2077. However, the studio could eventually earn it back if it continues to produce new and exciting games. We’ll just have to wait and see how their next game does when it hits the marketplace. Hopefully when that title does launch, its in a far better shape than its predecessor.