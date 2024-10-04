Tears of the Kingdom Figma Zelda Statue Available For Pre-Order

One of the best parts about being a gamer is simply that many titles from big franchises don’t just have the games themselves to buy and enjoy. There are many who make special items attached to the game that help you “immerse” in the experience even further. A classic item that many love to collect is special statues featuring the beloved characters of the franchise or series. Figma is one group that does incredibly detailed statues, and they’ve worked on making some for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom since the game came out last year. Today, the pre-order page for Zelda’s statue went live.

While the statue won’t arrive until August of next year, many will still want to get it simply because it completes their collection and is really cool. The key thing about these models is that they don’t come with a “set pose.” In fact, it comes with multiple parts that are removable and addable so that you can pose Zelda in different ways to invoke the feeling you want. For example, you can have her holding the Purah Plate or the Master Sword, praying, or reaching out for Link’s hand, and so on. The detail on the Figma statue is impressive, and so it’s no wonder that people have been waiting for it to go online.

In many ways, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was a “key push” into making Zelda a true “legend” until herself. Up until the Switch games, Zelda was more of a “side character” than anything else. She was who Link saved in almost every game, and her role wasn’t totally important. Then, when the first Switch game dropped, we got to see more of her personality and how she was truly vital to Hyrule being saved twice over. With the sequel, that got taken to the next level, as Zelda’s journey to the origins of Hyrule led to her not only stopping Ganondorf in the past but risking her own life to fix the Master Sword so that Link could defeat him in the present.

Her resolve and dedication to her people, kingdom, and Link were not to be ignored, and that’s why many loved the story of the title. Then, when you fast forward to now, Princess Zelda finally got to be the protagonist of a game via The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. So, in her own way, she continues to take steps to make this legend her own.