A Third Source Claims A Sonic Heroes Remake Is On The Way

The recent Sonic remakes haven’t been perfect, but they have been satisfying.

We have an interesting new rumor of interest for Sonic fans.

As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user IcePopsicleDragon, there’s a new source claiming that a new Sonic Heroes is coming in Autumn 2025. This person had previously correctly shared information about the Sonic 3 movie, as well as Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Sonic x Shadow Generations, slated to release later this month, follows Sonic Colors: Ultimate in what seems to be a new series of remakes for Sonic’s 3D games. The original Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations released next to each other in 2010, and 2011, respectively. Meanwhile, Sonic Heroes dates all the way back to 2003-2004, and is firmly set in history as the first Sonic 3D game that was not released on a Sega console.

We traced the source, a Twitter user with the handle sonicas0. They refer to the game by its alleged codename, SHR. They also claim Sega has been working on this game since 2023, and it could be delayed beyond that planned August 2025 release window. When prodded further, sonicas0 also claims that this new Sonic Heroes is being built on Unreal Engine 5.

sonicas0 cited Midori, now known as Ryan from the Bronx, as a common source. We reported last March that both Ryan and Necro Felipe also claimed a Sonic Heroes remake was on the way.

We can’t speak to how credible this source or rumor is. Sega never disclosed Sonic Colors: Ultimate’s sales figures, but reports on their sales chart performance seemed positive. It’s reasonable to guess that Sega would have cancelled new Sonic 3D game remakes if Sonic Colors: Ultimate was a flop.

As for Sonic Heroes itself, it wasn’t quite a universally acclaimed blockbuster, but it was certainly well regarded enough, and sold 3.41 million copies as of 2007.

The gimmick of freely switching between three characters may be a little misleading. While that makes the game sound incredibly ambitious, Sonic Heroes was really a linear platformer, and that makes it a throwback to classic Sonic. The prior and 1st 3D Sonic games, Sonic Adventure 1 & 2, had exploration and adventure elements that proved divisive.

There are different playable teams in Sonic Heroes, and each team have completely different goals playing through the same levels. We certainly wonder what Sega would be planning to modernize this title. We’re certain modern tech will make that team concept justice, but would Sega then have these characters playing in an open world? Would Sega experiment with a multiplayer Sonic?

Sega is not lacking for other big titles to release for 2024 and 2025, between Metaphor: Refantazio, and the new Like A Dragon/Yakuza/Ryu Ga Gotoku games. If a Sonic Heroes remake is coming, we’re sure Sega would feel it’s worthwhile to ensure this game is the best they can make it before they release it.