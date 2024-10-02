Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Voice Actor Provides New Details

The voice of Toad is giving us some curious tidbits.

According to Keegan-Michael Key, the voice of Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the sequel will feature some lesser-known characters and will take place in an “intriguing” setting.

The actor gave some more details about the upcoming film in a new interview with Men’s Journal, and fans are more excited than ever to see the follow-up to last year’s hit movie.

“One thing I can say about the second movie is that it’s a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world,” the actor said. “They’re going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it’s been very exciting so far.

I feel like what they’ve done creatively is they’ve really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we’re going to meet some new folks.”

Released in April 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed an astonishing $1.36 billion at the box office. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the film was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song, and Cinematic Box Office Achihevement. The sequel is scheduled to be released in April 2026.

“We’re going to meet some new folks that are old favourites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story’s laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing,” Key continued.

The sequel will also be produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and will include input from Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. It will be directed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath and written by Matthew Fogel.