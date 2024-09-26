Numerous Sony Gamers Are Complaining About Special Edition PS5 Pro Sellout

We’ve been talking a bunch about the PS5 Pro, and for good reason. Or, more accurately, for concerned reasons. However, even with gamers’ many concerns about the console, Sony has marched full steam ahead to try and make it a success. They even went so far as to make 12,300 versions of the console to honor the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. The tricked out PlayStation, in both OG form and Pro form, had numerous little details to celebrate the anniversary, and many were up for getting it. However, as you would expect, things went downhill quickly once they eventually went online.

In short, they sold out incredibly quickly, and it wasn’t even a “fair” competition to see who would get them, as numerous people talked about being online for hours via the PlayStation Direct store or other places like Amazon, being “in line” for a while, only to be kicked out and forced to try again, even when they had the PS5 Pro in their carts already! Then, when it was apparent people weren’t getting a version of the 30th-anniversary special despite the long wait, they went to places like Twitter to vent, even when it was Sony posting things like trailers for a certain adaptation:

A different user didn’t focus on their lack of getting the console, but instead, focused on the INSANE PRICES that many are scalping the console for online:

Yes, those are real, and it highlights another issue with the PlayStation 5 Pro, especially in this form. Specifically, gamers aren’t exactly “interested” in getting the console itself, but having it as a kind of “collector’s item” or scalping it because they KNOW that there’s someone out there who will pay big numbers to get a limited-edition item such as this. Sony may not care about this, as they’re “getting paid” either way, but it doesn’t exactly send an encouraging message.

That leads to the other big problem with the Pro version of the PS5. Even with numerous developers coming out to try and say that they “love the console” and can’t wait for people to see the “enhanced graphics” that you can see on it, that doesn’t stop the lack of exclusive titles from being filled up, nor does it stop the fact that the console is incredibly expensive for a somewhat minor graphical boost.

Even Nintendo has called out their practices of focusing “just on the specs,” and that says a lot.