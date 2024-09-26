The Last of Us Season 2 Has A New Teaser In Celebration Of Outbreak Day

There is plenty of hype over the next season of The Last of Us. For years, we typically saw subpar adaptations of video game franchises. However, The Last of Us on HBO showed the world that you can take incredible video game storylines and faithfully transfer them into this medium. Today is the official Outbreak Day, and as a result, we’re getting a new teaser of the next season.

Fans of the franchise celebrate Outbreak Day. It’s the official day within the game when the world fell down into an uncontrollable spiral. Today, HBO released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season, giving us small snippets of scenes and characters. It’s about two minutes long, and within it, we get a look at some iconic locations, characters from the video game franchise, and even the appearance of Catherine O’Hara, who joined the show with this new season.

That said, it’s just a brief look, as we’re not set to see the new season launch until next year. Of course, if you’re a fan of the video game franchise, you will want to make note that this next season won’t tell the full storyline of The Last of Us Part II. Instead, the game was far too large to cover in a single season, so we’ll have to wait and see just where the season leaves off in correlation to the game.

However, we know that season two will include some new backstory information that is not from the game. Additionally, this is not the only bit of celebratory goodness for fans of The Last of Us. Outbreak Day also saw new goodies for those on PlayStation 5 and discounts on official gear merchandise. So, if you were eying some gear on the official PlayStation storefront based on this iconic franchise, check out the special discount promo code offered here.