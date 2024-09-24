LEGO Horizon Adventures Gets Release Date, New Trailer

We don’t remember Aloy being quite this animated.

Fans got a better look at LEGO Horizon Adventures during today’s State of Play presentation, along with a concrete release date for the family-friendly title: November 14.

Those preordering any version of the game on or after October 3 will get a LEGO version of the iconic Shield-Weaver outfit in-game.

Check out the pre-order trailer for LEGO Horizon Adventures below:

The Digital Deluxe Edtion of the game comes with the following bonuses:

Roller Coaster Customization | No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother’s Heart!

| No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother’s Heart! Three iconic Horizon outfits | Pay homage to Aloy’s adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as “Alloy” Aloy!

| Pay homage to Aloy’s adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as “Alloy” Aloy! Ratchet and Rivet outfits | Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet.

| Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet. Sackboy outfit | Trading cloth and stuffing for bricks and studs, LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy is available to join the party!

LEGO Horizon Adventures was first announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest. The title will have a lighter story for all ages to enjoy and will focus on both engaging solo and multiplayer gameplay, allowing for both couch and online co-op. Cross-platform co-op will be supported.

During a recent interview, James Windeler, a narrative director at Guerrilla, discussed the reasons why the team decided to release LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch despite being a PlayStation studio.

“It was just a really unique opportunity for us. It was a natural fit for the ambitions that we had,” Windeler said. “I keep mentioning it, but we want this to be for everyone, and the Switch is really a platform that allows us to broaden the audience.”

LEGO Horizon Adventures will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 on November 14.