Metaphor: ReFantazio Announces Kung Fu Tea Collaboration

The game is set in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.

Curious game collaborations continue, as the upcoming Atlus RPG Metaphor: Refantazio has announced a collab with Kung Fu Tea. Between today and October 14, 2024, fans will be able to snag some special drinks inspired by the main cast of the game.

Four special drinks are available, including:

Gallica’s Taro Slush : Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass.

Strohl's Mango Milk Tea : Strohl's noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character.

Heismay's Almond Milk Tea : Experience the richness of Heismay's story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit.

Hulkenberg Strawberry Lemon Green Tea: Hulkenberg's relentless drive in Metaphor: ReFantazio is captured in this invigorating lemonade. With the sweetness of strawberries and the eccentric touch of jasmine green tea, this blend is as bold and refreshing as her spirit.

Studio Zero recently revealed the full English voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The protagonist will be played by Caleb Yen, best known for his appearances in Honkai: Star Rail, Triangle Strategy, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11. Both physical and digital editions are available for pre-order, and along with the standard edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Atlus brand is also available to order.