Hideo Kojima Says Original PlayStation “Expanded His World”

Where would we be without this little grey monster?

As the PlayStation nears its 30th anniversary, many in the industry are reminiscing on the impact of the console, including Hideo Kojima.

Kojima is one of the most recognizable figures in gaming. Joining Konami in 1986, he went on to direct, design, and write Metal Gear, a title that is known for laying the foundation for the stealth genre. Additionally, Kojima produced the popular Zone of the Enders series, and after leaving Konami in 2015, he released his first solo project Death Stranding in 2019.

In a new X post, Kojima looks back on his time in the industry. “In my 20s, I spent my time creating games for the closed domestic Japan market, focusing on platforms like MSX, PC, and the PC Engine due to organizational circumstances,” he says. “But 30 years ago, with the release of the PlayStation, I was fortunate to work on this subcultural platform aimed for the global market.”

This week, Sony even revealed a 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro, featuring a classic look that emulates the original machine.

“Around that time, I transitioned to not only development but also roles in management and producing, relocating myself to Tokyo— this shift significantly expanded my world,” he concludes.

At next week’s Tokyo Game Show 2024 event, fans will get a better look at Kojima’s next game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In May, the creator said that the team had finished shooting and recording the cast, and development would enter an “adjustment phase” that would last for about a year, making a 2025 release seem more likely.