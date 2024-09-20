Sony Announces Full Tokyo Game Show 2024 Lineup

This marks PlayStation’s first appearance at the event in five years.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 is shaping up to be one of the largest gaming events in recent history, with over 731 exhibitors and 3,190 booths currently confirmed to be appearing at this month’s convention. Sony Interactive Entertainment will fully return to this year’s event, breaking five years of PlayStation silence at what many consider the Olympics of gaming events.

Following a tease in August, Sony has officially announced its full games lineup and stage schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which will take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from September 26 to September 29.

Those lucky enough to attend TGS 2024 can look forward to playing the following games on the event floor:

ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – 10 demo stations

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo)

Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom) – 40 demo stations

Neva (Devolver Digital)

PlayStation 5 Pro – Two demo stations featuring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix) and Gran Turismo 7 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA)

Fans not able to wander the halls of Makuhari Messe can still catch some of the action, as Sony has also announced the following events which will be streamed worldwide:

September 26

13:00 to 13:40 JST – ASTRO BOT PLAY! (YouTube)

15:00 to 15:40 JST – Let’s Play Indie Games with Shuhei Yoshida! (YouTube)

September 28

10:30 to 11:10 JST – Silent Hill 2 Remake(Konami) (YouTube)

14:30 to 15:10 JST – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco) (YouTube)

16:00 to 16:40 JST – Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS) (YouTube)

September 29

10:30 to 11:30 JST – PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Stage (YouTube)

12:00 to 12:40 JST – Monster Hunter Wilds (YouTube)

15:00 to 15:40 JST – Dynasty Warriors: Origins (YouTube)

The Death Stranding 2 panel is the highlight for many, as fans believe that a 2025 release is probable. In May, Kojima said that the team had finished shooting and recording the cast, and development would enter an “adjustment phase” that will last for about a year.