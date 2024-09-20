Rumor: Days Gone Is The Next PlayStation 5 Remaster Title

It seems that Sony already has another first party title remaster lined up.

As reported by Insider Gaming, one Jordan Middler has been claiming on Twitter that Days Gone has a remaster, though he did not share a release date or other details. To be clear, Jordan is also a video game journalist, one of the regular writers of Video Games Chronicle and formerly employed by the BBC.

While we only have Jordan’s word on this for now, it isn’t hard to see that this could be true. In fact, it’s entirely possible that if Sony didn’t have this planned, they would be considering getting it made posthaste after Jordan germinated the idea online.

Days Gone is a post-apocalyptic open world game from Sony’s Bend Studio. This was Bend’s first new IP in over two decades, as they had spent that time making spinoff games of Sony’s high-profile IPs on the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita.

Days Gone received a mixed critical reception and sold 7.32 million units as of February 2022. After being ported to PC, word came out that Bend failed to pitch a sequel to Sony.

In spite of this setback, we do know Bend is making a new original title, which will leverage their experience making open worlds from Days Gone.

We think most fans will have the same reaction to this rumor as they did to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered getting an ESRB rating. But it will likely be even more negative, because Days Gone is not as popular as other PlayStation IPs.

But an even bigger issue than that is that Days Gone released in 2019, only one year after the PlayStation 5 was launched. Both games in their original form are completely playable on the PlayStation 5 via emulation. In those terms, fans may feel that these remastered versions are unnecessary.

In fact, loyal PlayStation fans who buy all their products may feel that they are particularly being fleeced. But there’s also the spectre of a PlayStation 4 title that hasn’t received a port to Windows yet, or a remaster of any form; the FromSoftware title Bloodborne.

The issue is not necessarily that these other remastered games exist. Rather, the demand is clearly high for a new release of Bloodborne in any form, and Sony is not meeting that demand. It’s led to huge speculation on why this is the case, including theories that Sony lost the game’s source code.

Whatever the situation is with Bloodborne, it remains to be seen if Days Gone Remastered is real and when it will be released.