Xbox Game Pass September Wave 2 Additions Revealed

Each month, we typically get two waves of video game additions on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Early into the month, we’ll receive the announcement of the first wave, a batch of games that will be added to the mix until about midway through that month. Afterward, we’ll receive the announcement of the next wave, which highlights the remainder of what games will lead us through the upcoming month.

Today, on the Xbox Wire, we’re getting our look at the official new games coming to the service before October arrives. The next set of games is rather limited. There is not a set number of games coming each month, but the second wave is limited to just three new game arrivals. So, if you’re looking for something new to enjoy, then check out what to expect below.

Xbox Game Pass September 2024 Wave 2

Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

Frostpunk 2 (PC) – September 20

Ara: History Untold (PC) – September 24

Again, we only have those three new games, and one of them is actually a day-one launch. Those of you on PC will enjoy Frostpunk 2 on PC the day it arrives in the marketplace. Meanwhile, those on consoles and the cloud can access Wargroove 2. Hopefully, there was something here that piqued your interest.

Of course, with that said, there is also the announcement of the next set of games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. You’ll find out what is heading out of the subscription service below. However, remember that if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll get a 20% discount to purchase these games before they leave Game Pass.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass September 30