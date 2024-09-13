PlayStation Just Discounted Their Games On Steam

PlayStation has slowly been adding its line of video game titles to the PC platform. Unlike Microsoft, which releases its Xbox first-party games on PC at launch, the PlayStation lineup typically comes in well after they have been made available on consoles. Still, if you have been eying some games from the PlayStation studios on PC, then this weekend is the perfect opportunity to grab them up, as they have just gone on sale.

We’re always looking for a good deal. Video games are expensive, especially new releases from these large development teams. So, if you can hold off on picking up some of these titles, you’ll eventually score some great deals. Today, we learned that PlayStation Studios is holding a special sale on Steam’s digital marketplace. Check out the deals you can grab today.

PlayStation Publisher Sale Steam 2024

Helldivers 2 $31.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $47.99

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition $47.99

Horizon Zero Complete Edition $12.49

The Last of Us Part I $35.99

God of War $19.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $24.99

Days Gone $12.49

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $35.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $29.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $35.99

Returnal $35.99

Sackboy A Big Adventure $29.99

Hopefully, one of the games you’ve been keeping tabs on has been discounted enough to warrant the purchase. Of course, if you’re after some other sales not strictly on the PC platform, we do have a weekly guide showcasing the best video game deals. You can find sales covering PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo console platforms.

We’re not sure how long this PlayStation Publisher Sale event will last. It’s best not to wait too long now before you pull the trigger on some of these games. So, if you spot a good deal, then grab it while you can; otherwise, you might be waiting a good while again before it eventually ends up being discounted.