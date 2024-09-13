V Rising Is Free to Play on Steam Until September 16

If you’ve been on the fence, now’s your chance to engage in some vampire crafting action.

The hugely popular vampire-centric survival adventure game V Rising is currently free to play on Steam until September 16 at 10 AM PST. Those who haven’t yet given the game a chance are urged to take advantage of this chance, as the title typically retails for $34.99.

Players who enjoy their brief time with V Rising should also take advantage of the current sale, which brings the price down to $24.49.

Back in May 2022, it was impossible to escape from Stunlock Studio’s runaway hit. After entering early access, the action role-playing vampire survival game sold over one million copies in a single week, amassing critical acclaim and blasting through all expectations. By January 2023, it had sold over three million copies, and players were eager to hear news of a full release. This eventually came in March 2024.

Since arriving on Steam two years ago, the game has seen plenty of consistent updates and changes to keep players engaged and interested. The title features a vast open world, and as players step into the shoes of vampire protagonists, they must be careful to avoid sunlight and feed on blood as they explore.

V Rising includes both PvE and PvP servers, which Stunlock Studios discussed more in a March interview with Fullsync.

“We want V Rising to be a game where you aren’t required to engage in PvP, but it’s also important that it’s tied in well with the gameplay if you do,” the studio explained. “Every part of the PvE aspect of the game ties into the crafting, building, and fantasy of the game and helps fuel it, and the things you gain in PvE, including the gear, spells, supplies, and progression, fuels the PvP.”

V Rising was released for the PC in early access on May 17, 2022. It was ported to the PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2024.