TMNT: Mutants Unleashed Reveals Gameplay Trailer

The game is due out for PC and console this October.

New gameplay footage from the upcoming 3D brawler and platformer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed has been revealed by publisher Outright Games and developer aheartfulofgames. The title is based on the recent Paramount Pictures film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Players will meet familiar characters like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more as they take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo to discover a new enemy threatening New York City.

Check out the Gameplay Video for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed below:

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to two-player cooperative play as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school,” the game’s synopsis reads.

“As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang’s interactive world like never before.”

Nicolas Cantu will return to voice Leonardo, along with Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo as the movie cast reprise their roles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be released on October 18 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. The title will retail for $39.99.