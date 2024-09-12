Gaming Insider Claims Final Fantasy VII Rebirth On PS5 Pro Is “Night And Day” Better

Many people are still talking about the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro and whether it’s something worth getting. The good news is that we have the full range of specs and abilities for the console, so we know exactly what it can and can’t do, and thus can compare it to the standard PS5 and go from there. The bad news is that some people are attempting to make things seem “better than they actually are” and criticizing those who bash the upcoming console release. It doesn’t help that certain industry people claim Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is “night and day” better on the PS5 Pro when that really doesn’t mean much on the grand scale.

This statement comes from John Lineeman of Digital Foundry, who noted on Twitter:

On the whole, that’s not a deceptive thing to say. Many noted that the “Performance Mode” on the OG PS5 didn’t run the best with this title, and that certain things looked blurry as a result. So, if the PS5 Pro fixes that and runs at the rumored 60FPS, that could make the game’s visual quality look even grander.

The question, however, is that of, “Does this make the PS5 Pro worth getting?” Most would answer “no” to that question, and for basic reasons. While it would be nice to see these upgrades with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and other titles, that doesn’t mean they look bad right now on the PS5. It’s still an incredibly powerful console that runs games well and does better than the Xbox Series X at times, even though the Microsoft system was meant to be the “most powerful hardware on the planet.”

The other question is, “Are you really going to spend $700 just to replay titles with a slight visual boost?” That’s a question many have to answer on their own, and we wouldn’t be surprised if “no” was the answer to that question, too. Plus, don’t forget, the PS5 Pro is a digital-only platform, so you’ll have to spend extra for the disc drive if you only bought physical games, and you have to pay for the console stand, too!

This is the “great divide” in the gaming industry between companies like Sony and Microsoft and their rival, Nintendo. The former is attempting to profit off of “concepts” like having better graphics, while Nintendo is focused on consistently making great games. Given how The Big N has been dominating the market since the Switch was released seven years ago, the winner here is “night and day.”