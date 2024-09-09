Concord Players Snag Platinum Trophy Prior to Game’s Shutdown

Concord may have only been around for two weeks, but that didn’t stop some dedicated players from digging deep into Firewalk Studios’ 5v5 hero shooter. Following the announcement that the game would soon be taken offline, some trophy hunters still managed to snag the title’s Platinum trophy before the end.

A total of 69 players managed to get Concord‘s Platinum trophy, according to a report from GamesRadar. As it’s unclear whether the game will ever be re-released, that number may be forever etched in the gaming history books. If the title does return, most fans believe that it will integrate a free-to-play model.

While the game’s initial reveal trailer was met with positive feedback for its impressive visuals and setting, interest quickly waned as fans realized that the title would be a hero shooter. Many believe that the gaming landscape is oversaturated with these titles, and Sony simply dropped into the game a little too late.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” Firewalk Studios’ Ryan Ellis wrote in the game’s final update. “At this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

Although Concord is no more, it will still be making an appearance in the upcoming Amazon anthology series Secret Level. The show will debut worldwide on December 10, 2024.

Concord was released on August 23, 2024. Due to poor sales and low player counts, the title was delisted on September 6. All players are receiving refunds.