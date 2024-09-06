Concord Is Rumored To Be Coming Back, In The Amazon Prime Show Secret Level

In the fallout for everything, this is awkward.

It looks like we can already expect a comeback of sorts for the hero shooter Concord.

As reported by IGN, a source has confirmed that the upcoming Amazon show Secret Level will still have an episode dedicated to Concord.

Announced last month, Amazon describes Secret Level as a “new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games.”

The series is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio. Blur is an animation and SFX studio that has been around since 1994, and has made CG animations for movies, TV shows, and also video games.

Among Blur Studio’s prior work in video games was making cinematic trailers and cutscenes for PlanetSide 2, the Batman: Arkham trilogy, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

As a fun little piece of trivia, Blur was involved with Sony’s attempt to make a Sonic the Hedgehog film starting in 2016. Of course, as we now know, that film eventually didn’t make it. Sony would go on to sell the rights to Paramount, and the film would eventually be made by Paramount and Sega in 2020, with CG animation from Marza Animation Planet.

While it will certainly be awkward to see that Concord episode when the show becomes available worldwide this December 10, 2024. But this is likely a similar situation to when professional wrestler Cody Rhodes appeared in both WWE 2K23 and AEW Fight Forever.

The performer nicknamed the American Nightmare did not renew his contract with professional wrestling company AEW in 2022, in favor of signing once again with AEW’s competition, WWE.

However, AEW Fight Forever had started development all the way back in 2020. As an independent contractor, Cody licensed his likeness for AEW and Yuke’s to use for their video game. They retained those rights even after he left the company, while Cody’s new contract with WWE also gave his new company a new license for his likeness for the WWE 2K games.

If the Cody Rhodes situation seemed awkward for all parties involved, it still led to a wrestler appearing on video games from competing companies. That benefited the fans and gamers.

In this case, maybe Sony and Firewalk will benefit in the future, if Firewalk does get the chance to bring back Concord in some form. Even if they end up making a new game, there could still be some residual benefit for Firewalk’s brand.

But even if that does not come to pass, this Concord will stand as some sort of documentation for a game that used to exist. Maybe Blur could help Firewalk convey a vision of this game that would better appeal to fans, and it would certainly be bittersweet if gamers found out they could have liked it after all.