Larian Studios Head Shoots Down Hopes For Pontential Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Addition

There are multiple kinds of people who play Baldur’s Gate 3. First, there are the classic RPG gamers who want a good story, deep characters, and intense battles that can keep them on their toes. Second, there are the D&D gamers who love seeing the beloved tabletop title and style adapted into the video game space well, allowing them to nerd out over all the stats they can boost and the rolls they can attempt to make. Finally, there are “those” gamers. You know, the ones who don’t mind the gameplay and the story but are more interested in the character romances.

It’s no secret that Larian Studios made the game to be incredibly mature on the relationship front. To that end, the title has some of gaming’s best characters, at least in the modern era, because of how in-depth Larian made them, which leads to people wanting to be with them more. That leads to the MANY romance scenes you can have in the game, which people have enjoyed for over a year now and have even done speed runs to see who they can get with the fastest. Yes, that really happened.

Plus, given that the protagonist, regardless of gender or form, can be with basically everyone in their party, there are plenty of options available to players. However, the exception to that rule is Jaheira, who you can recruit to your side in Act II. The character is also one of many who are from the franchise’s previous entry, albeit because she’s lived long enough to be in both games. She’s a powerful character and one whom you can talk with just like every other main character, learning more about her over time. Yet, she can’t be romanced, much to the chagrin of players.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

In fact, when Patch 7 was announced to not be the final patch, one gamer asked “god,” aka Larian Studios, to use one of the final patches of Baldur’s Gate 3 to let Jaheira be romanceable. Here’s how “god” replied:

God says no — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) September 8, 2024

Yeah, it’s a crushing blow, but there are likely multiple reasons for this not happening. First, it would likely mean new animations, voice acting, inserting where you could be with Jaheira in the plot, etc. Second, she WAS a romanceable character in the previous game! So, maybe she’s “taking a break” from the dating circuit. Finally, given some of what Larian Studios will bring in the final patches before moving to its next project, they may have more “important things to worry about.”