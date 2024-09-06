Larian Studios Head Confirms More Updates Are Coming To Baldur’s Gate 3 After Patch 7

Not enough can be said about Baldur’s Gate 3 and the greatness that Larian Studios brought to life with it. The title not only showed that old-school RPG titles can work, especially ones with D&D-style gameplay, but that you can weave an incredible world around it full of amazing characters and gripping enemies that’ll bring all kinds of players to the title. Another great thing that Larian Studios did was take all the criticisms the game had gotten post-launch and slowly worked on massive updates to help fix and balance things. Update 7 launched today, but the team had a key thing to note on its website.

Specifically, they revealed that while Update 7 would be huge, it wouldn’t be the last of its kind:

“We’ve still got a few more patches up our sleeve for Baldur’s Gate 3 – which will include both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates. But eventually all stories must come to an end. As Swen said during last week’s PAX West panel in Seattle, it’s time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project.”

That’s good news for players, as that means that there are still more things to do within the game and fixes to make it even grander. The addition of a Photo Mode is especially enticing, as it’ll grant players the chance to take pictures of their favorite areas, or their favorite characters. We suspect that a lot of pictures featuring Shadowheart, Astarion and Karlach will be taken with this feature. We’re just saying.

The news that only a few updates are left in the game will be troubling for some, but Larian has made it clear multiple times that they’re ready to work on its next project, which won’t be a fourth entry in the franchise. As such, they have “things to do,” and you can hardly fault them for wanting to get working on what could be its next big hit.

Oh, but don’t overlook this new patch, as it has some big things in it:

“Patch 7 is certainly a big ‘un, and we’ve been busy tackling feedback and game bugs thanks to the help of mod authors who’ve been testing and populating the modding hub, as well as players who have been sharing their experience with Patch 7 during the Closed Beta. Thank you to all of you who had the opportunity to take part.”