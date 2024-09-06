Fable Creator Peter Molyneux Discusses the Future of AI in Games

The landscape will look completely different in a few decades, but is it all bad?

Fable creator Peter Molyneux believes that AI will shape the future of the video game industry. When asked by Eurogamer what he thinks the world of gaming will look like in another 25 years, the developer gave a somewhat expected response given the current state of the industry.

“AI is going to be a real game changer. There will come a time where AI will be used to create huge parts of a game – AI-generated characters, animations, dialogue, VO, there is so much that AI will be able to tackle,” Molyneaux said.

“I think that AI will open the doors to everyone and allow anyone to make games. You will be able to, for example, create a game from one single prompt such as ‘Make a battle royale set on a pirate ship’ and your AI will go and do that for you.”

Molyneux recently appeared at Gamescom Opening Night Live to show off his new project, the god game Masters of Albion.

“In my eyes, there are three things that we’re going to see happening in the next 25 years. I think Hollywood is going to continue to be fascinated with games and keep on coming for more game stories and narrative,” Molyneux added.

“The success of Fallout and, to some degree, The Witcher, and the deal between Remedy and Annapurna to bring Control and Alan Wake to the big screen, shows that games have the kinds of worlds where Hollywood can really get stuck in.”

The new Fable title is scheduled to be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.